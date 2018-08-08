Entire Australian State Now in Drought

New South Wales: Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), is now entirely in drought, officials have confirmed. A dry winter has intensified what has been called the worst drought in living memory in parts of eastern Australia.

NSW produces about a quarter of Australia’s agricultural output. It was officially listed as “100% in drought”. The state and federal governments have provided A$576m (£330m; $430m) in emergency relief funding. Farmers have told harrowing stories of failing crops, severe water shortages and being unable to feed livestock.

Some have spent up to A$10,000 per truckload of hay just to feed their animals, according to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Southern Australia has just experienced its second-driest

autumn on record, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with rainfall 57mm (2.24in) below average.

Less than 10mm of rain was then recorded in parts of NSW in July, and drier than normal conditions are forecast in coming months. Officials said 23% of NSW was classified as being in “intense

drought”, with the remainder in drought or drought-affected. But, the problem is not confined to NSW – more than half of neighboring Queensland is in drought. Parts of Victoria and South Australia are also experiencing dry conditions, the BBC reported.

