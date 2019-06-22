Enthusiasts in Oman mark International Day of Yoga

Muscat, June 22 – Embassy of India, Muscat, organised a mega Yoga session at Muscat on Friday to celebrate the 5th International Day of Yoga (IDY), which saw participation of more than 6,000 yoga enthusiasts cutting across different nationalities and faiths. The main event was organised by Embassy at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in association with 18 Yoga organisations, Indian Social Club & its 27 linguistic wings, Indian Schools and Oman Olympics Committee. Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi, Under-Secretary for Administration and Finance Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the chief guest. Senior officials of Oman government, ambassadors of many countries accredited to Oman and prominent Omani & Indian citizens were also present as honoured guests. The massive yoga session also saw participation by members of diplomatic corps, Omani nationals, Indian community, students and other expatriates based in Muscat.

The participants of one of the largest single location Yoga gatherings outside India were helped by volunteers from various Indian community organisations in Muscat. The official event started with welcome of the chief guest by Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, followed by his welcome speech. The Ambassador also welcomed all the honoured guests and special pre-recorded IDY video messages were played. After this, the Common Yoga Protocol was played, which started with the message of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who congratulated everyone on 5th IDY and stated that Yoga has linked the whole world as it helps to lead a holistic and balanced life. After that all the participants performed various yoga postures in complete harmony and unison.

The 5th IDY was celebrated in other parts of Oman also, especially Sur, Suhar and Salalah. The celebration held on June 21 was the culmination of long series of Yoga workshops and sessions organised by the embassy and various yoga organisations at various locations in Muscat, including Embassy’s multi-purpose hall. Many curtain raiser events were also organised at various iconic locations in Oman to promote Yoga.

The embassy has been celebrating the International Day of Yoga since 2015, the main event organised by embassy has seen steady increase in number of participants over the years. The massive response this year to the International Day of Yoga celebrations by citizens of different countries in Oman, is a testament to the popularity and acceptance of Yoga as a way of life to achieve global happiness and harmony.

