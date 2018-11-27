Enjoy shopping and fun

Mai al Abria –

Muscat, Nov 27 –

A product expo entitled “Enjoy Shopping and Have Fun” was inaugurated at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre by Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, on Monday. The exhibition organised by the Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada), in cooperation with the Public Authority for Craft Industries will run until November 30.

Around 118 institutions from manufacturing, logistics, tourism services, handicrafts, student projects, productive families’ projects, agriculture projects, IT, oil and gas are taking part in the event.

The annual exhibition aims at promoting products made by small and medium-sized enterprises, and low income families, building partnerships between large institutions and SMEs, and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship in the community.

Al Jahwari, an entrepreneur, says that he started his project (honey and dates shop) few years back and the business is progressing. He hopes that youths start their own businesses. It is hard at the beginning but with perseverance they can develop their business. Al Jahwari considers himself an example for determination and ambition.

On the sidelines of the expo, a number of events will be held for children in the age of 4 to 6 years like colouring, modelling and theatre to promote their talents.

Footballer Mohammed al Nofli, singer Badr al Harthi, and poets Hilal al Sheiadi and Yazeed al Balushi will entertain the audience during the expo.