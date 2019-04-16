Enjoy exclusive offer on new BMW models this Ramadhan

MUSCAT: Ramadhan is the perfect time to drive off in a brand new 2019 model BMW courtesy of Al Jenaibi International Automobiles (AJIA). The official importer of BMW vehicles in Oman is offering customers a fantastic deal on all brand-new BMW 2019 models during the holy month.

In accordance with the spirit of giving and generosity that pervades throughout Ramadhan, and as part of Al Jenaibi’s pledge to continuously provide its customers with the best experiences, offers and services, the exclusive deal is a great way to discover one of the world’s most-loved and sought-after automobiles.

With special prices on the entire range of BMW vehicles, customers can own their choice of a brand-new BMW vehicle.

Al Jenaibi customers enjoy up to 5 years’ BMW service inclusive plus (or 100,000 kms, whichever comes first) and 5 years’ BMW warranty (or 200,000 kms, whichever comes first).

Also included in the Ramadhan deal, customers will enjoy the first year’s vehicle registration and the first year’s vehicle insurance. In addition, customers will also receive a RO 500 Sharaf DG gift voucher.

Johnny Oommen, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jenaibi International Automobiles, said: “Ramadhan is the perfect time of year for our customers to benefit from this great new offer on the best BMW vehicles. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers such a unique and fantastic Ramadhan deal that makes it so easy to own one of the world’s best-loved vehicles and enjoy a host of superb benefits.”

