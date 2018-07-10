Enjoy dinner music at ROHM’s Opera Galleria

Enjoy a cool evening during the long summer in ROHM’s Opera Galleria for wonderful arias from popular operas and fine instrumental music. Dinner Music is for everyone; opera lovers and skeptics alike; it offers people a chance to enjoy opera without committing to a full length performance. Come and go as you please.

Visiting professionals will perform delightful light-hearted concerts in the informal but elegant environment of the galleria.

Dinner Music offers a taste of the exciting new 2018/19 season. Concerts are held in the Opera Galleria, on Sundays at 7.00 pm.

8 July

LOVE AND LAUGH WITH DONIZETTI AND ROSSINI

Music by G. Donizetti and G. Rossini; Soprano Anna Bordignon; Tenor Saverio Pugliese; Baritones Dario Giorgelé, Omar Kamata; and Pianist Alessandro Trebeschi

15 July

ENJOY OPERETTA

Music by F. Lehar, J. Offenbach, V. Lombardo;

Soprano Anna Bordignon; Tenor Saverio Pugliese; Baritones Dario Giorgelé, Omar Kamata; andPianist Alessandro Trebeschi

19 August

PURE LOVE IN PUCCINI AND VERDI’S OPERAS

Music by G. Puccini, G. Verdi; Soprano Sarah Tisba; Tenor Fabrizio Paesano;Baritone Ernesto Petti; and Pianist Federica Falasconi

26 August

THE ORIENT IN OPERA

Music by L. Delibes, G. Puccini; Sopranos Marta Mari, Francesca Sassu; Mezzosoprano Alessandra Volpe; and Pianist Federica Falasconi