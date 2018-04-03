Enjoy 3 hours of unlimited YouTube from Omantel

MUSCAT: Omantel, the Sultanate’s premier telecommunications provider, launched a great value for money offer, allowing customers to enjoy streaming on the most popular video-sharing platform YouTube for only 300 baisas valid for 3 hours.

Commenting on the launch of the latest attractive offer, Musbah Madi, Senior Manager, Segment Management at Omantel said: “We are always working on ways to enhance our customer experience and offer value added products and services. The ‘YouTube Pass’ promotion is priced at an extremely affordable rate of 300 baisas for 3 hours”

Prepaid customers can subscribe to any data plan by dialing *123*4#*0# and then opt in this offer by dialing *255# , postpaid customers can avail the YouTube pass promotion by dialing *255#.

“Part of our strategy is to observe the increasing demand for unlimited access to popular social media applications and provide our customers with innovative offerings that best suit their needs. With our latest offering ‘YouTube Pass’, heavy users of the popular video-sharing platform can stream endlessly without worrying about running out of data,” he added.

Investing in the future of the nation, Omantel connects even the most remote communities of the Sultanate to each other and the rest of the world.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. Today, Omantel boldly innovates to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction, the broadest and most reliable nationwide network while investing for Oman’s future development.

