Eni eyes expanding Cyprus gas hunt

Nicosia: Italian energy giant Eni is considering extending its search for gas off Cyprus, a company official said, after a standoff with Turkey in the island’s politically sensitive waters. Chief Exploration Officer Luca Bertelli told a conference in Cyprus that the firm was assessing potential further exploration in two offshore areas and tapping a promising find announced last month.

Eni was caught up in an international dispute with Ankara last month when its ship was prevented from drilling around Cyprus by Turkish warships.

Turkey and the Greek-majority Republic of Cyprus are locked in a feud over claims to any energy resources off the divided island. — AFP

