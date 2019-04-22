Enhancing joint security march

MUSCAT: GCC Interior Under secretaries held their 10th meeting in Muscat on Monday under Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, with the participation of Maj Gen Hazza bin Mubarak al Hajri, Assistant Secretary General for Security Affairs at the GCC Secretariat General.

The GCC Interior Under secretaries discussed a range of topics pertaining to the march of joint security cooperation.

They viewed several reports referred by the specialized security departments and committees upon which appropriate recommendations and decisions were taken. Such decisions and recommendations will be presented before the GCC Interior Ministers at their upcoming regular meeting next October.

The GCC Interior Under secretaries expressed their appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, President of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, for the efforts being exerted by the Sultanate to cement the GCC cohesion and integrity.

They also expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the support and care accorded by the GCC Leaders to enhance the GCC joint action march and develop the security cooperation among the GCC states to protect the GCC states’ security, stability and enhance their blessed march.

The GCC Interior Under secretaries praised the efforts exerted by the missions, authorities and offices affiliated to the GCC Secretariat General — Security Affairs Sector — in the field of joint cooperation and coordination among the respective departments at the GCC states.

They also stressed the need to document cooperation between the GCC security organisations and regional and international

organisations operating in security fields in a manner that enriches the GCC joint security work among the GCC states and enhances their good efforts and endeavours to maintain security and stability in the member states. — ONA

