Enhanced activities planned at Ahlain Winter Village 2018

Muscat: Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) announces the enhanced activities for the second edition of the Ahlain Winter Village – an event supported by Omran. Ahlain by Oman Oil is the official presenting sponsor for the event, which will be held from 22 November to 1 December.

The success of the event will be boosted by the list of sponsors that includes, in addition to the presenting partner Ahlain – Oman Oil, Ooredoo, A’Saffa, Crowne Plaza OCEC, Mwasalat, Oman Air and Oman Air Holidays and Hala FM.

Leading the stage performance is The Delice Ice Show from France. This internationally renowned team has created two themed shows for the Ahlain Winter Village – The Frozen Parad’Ice spectacle will be staged for the first five days and then Join the Circus will be performed for the remaining five days – so visitors can make multiple visits and see different shows!

The synthetic ice rink has been flown in from the UAE for these popular ice-skating performers. Other exciting attractions and activities include food chalets, snow themed and fairground rides set in the outdoor gardens of OCEC that will be transformed into an idyllic snow-covered scene. The event this year is set to entice families and friends for a fun filled evening where children under five are admitted free and an entry fee of RO1 for guests over 5.

The event will also introduce for the first time in Oman; a themed Food Street that will take place in the enormous outdoor area with a variety of food types and live entertainment.