Enhance, IT Works, OCT Muscat register wins

MUSCAT: Riding on Khurram Khan’s scintillating 72 not out off 35 balls, Enhance defeated Muscat CT by 14 runs in a Premier Division T20 League game at the Ministry of Sports (MOS) grassy ground 1 in Al Amerat on Sunday.

Invited to bat first, Enhance posted a robust 169 for 5 on the board in 20 overs. Khurram led the way with a brilliant knock. He was lent valuable support by Mehran Khan who scored 43 off 26.

Muscat made a valiant attempt at chasing down the total but fell short by 14 runs, scoring 155 for 7 in 20 overs. Ayaan Khan (44 off 34) and Jatinder Singh (21 off 13) were the main scorers. Nester Dhamba and Sufyan Mahmood claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: Enhance 169 for 5 in 20 overs (Khurram Khan 72 not out – 6×4, 5×6, Mehran Khan 43 – 4×6) beat Muscat CT 155 for 7 in 20 overs (Ayaan Khan 44 – 2×4, 2×6, Jatinder Singh 21 – 1×4, 1×6. Nester Dhamba 2-26, Sufyan Mahmood 2-45) by 14 runs.

IT Works trounce OCT Muscat,

Glory Bower Strikers

in two days

IT Works had a memorable weekend with two wins in two days as it trounced OCT Muscat by 26 runs and then Glory Bower Strikers the next day by 32 runs at MOS ground 2.

In the first match IT works, batting first, scored 172 for 7 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant knocks by Hassan M (43 off 26), Akmal Shahzad (43 off 50) and captain Waseem Akhtar (23 off 11). Zubair Akbar Al Balushi bagged 2 for 12.

OCT Muscat failed to pose a serious challenge, folding up for 146 in 19.4 overs. Only Wasim Ismail Al Balushi batted with authority, scoring superb 82 off 42. Mehtan Hussain took 4 for 16.

Brief scores: IT Works 172 for 7 in 20 overs (Hassan M 43 – 4×4, 2×6, Akmal Shahzad 43 – 5×4. Zubair Akbar Al Balushi 2-12) defeated OCT Muscat 146 all out in 19.4 overs (Wasim Ismail Al Balushi 82 – 9×4, 2×6. Mehtab Hussain 4-16) by 26 runs.

In the second game against Glory Bower Strikers, IT Works scored 167 for 8 in 20 overs thanks to 55 off 39 by Akmal Shahzad and 55 off 41 by Hassan M. Sunil Baby, Vineet Rana and Shansudheen Shareef took two wickets each.

Strikers were dismissed for only 135 in 19.3 overs due to Mehtab Hussain’s superb spell of 3 for 14 in 4 overs. Irfan Khalid claimed 2 for 34. Sanjit Kanojia (39 off 29) and Adil Mohammed (35 off 38) were the main scorers for Strikers.

IT Works 167 for 8 in 20 overs (Akmal Shahzad 55 – 8×4, 1×6, Hassan M 55 – 2×4, 2×6. Sunil Baby 2-24, Vineet Rana 2-31, Shansudheen Shareef 2-42) beat Glory Bower Strikers 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Sanjit Kanojia 39 – 4×4, 1×6, Adil Mohammed 35 – 2×4, 1×6. Mehtab Hussain 3-14, Irfan Khalid 2-34) by 32 runs.

OCT Muscat stop Sinha

OCT Muscat scored a thrilling 2-run victory against Sinha at the same venue on Saturday.

Batting first, OCT Muscat scored 156 for 7 in 20 overs. Shoaib Ismail al Balushi (51 off 36) and Wasim Ismail al Balushi (44 off 32) were the leading scorers. Ishara Fernando and Chaminda Lakmal bagged two wickets each.

Sinha looked set to win the game but fell short by 2 runs, scoring 154 for 7 in 20 overs. Captain Nalinda Prasad top-scored with 37 off 24 while Ashan Fonseka and Mayura Prasad Silva contributed 28 each. Zubair Akbar al Balushi took 2 for 30.

Brief scores: OCT Muscat 156 for 7 in 20 overs (Shoaib Ismail Al Balushi 51 – 6×4, 1×6, Wasim Ismail al Balushi 44 – 2×4, 3×6. Ishara Fernando 2-17, Chaminda Lakmal 2-42) defeated Sinha 154 for 7 in 20 overs (Nalinda Prasad 37 – 4×4, 1×6, Ashan Fonseka 28 – 2×4, 1×6, Mayura Prasad Silva 28 – 1×4, 2×6. Zubair Akbar al Balushi 2-30) by 2 runs.

