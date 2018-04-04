Enhance Eagles take on Salman Stores in T20 finale

MUSCAT: Having won the 50-over A Division title last month, MDC Enhance Eagles will look to complete a dream double when they take on Salman Stores in the final of the T20 championship on Friday, April 6 at the Ministry of Sports grassy ground 1.

Friday’s finale between the two toughest A Division teams promises to be a thrilling clash as both the outfits are loaded with explosive players and a sizeable crowd is expected to watch them in action.

While Salman Stores is new to A Division, Enhance Eagles has built an enviable record with five podium finishes in five successive seasons — finishing thrice as the winners and twice as the runners-up.

Though T20 has not been the turf where Eagles have excelled like they have in 50-over format, Salman Stores knows it faces a formidable opponent who cannot be taken lightly, especially after having lost its group game to Enhance.

Friday’s showdown will be even become more exciting due to the fact that one team will be going all out to build on its reputation as the most exciting new team in Oman’s domestic circuit while the other will be pulling out all the stops to maintain its massive aura of invincibility in A Division.

Salman Stores will have to find a way to dismiss in-form Pranav Mehta as the tournament highest scorer is yet to lose his wicket in the competition.

