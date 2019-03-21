Engineering Services marks its annual day

Muscat: The Department of Engineering Services at the Ministry of Defence marked its annual day today, which falls on February 15th each year.

The ceremony was held at Al Shafaq Club of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) under the auspices of Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs.

During the ceremony, the chief guest honoured a number of distinguished staff of the Engineering Services in appreciation for their efforts.

The ceremony was attended by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, SAF Chief of Staff, Commanders of SAF and other military units, senior SAF officers, commissioned and non-commissioned officers, as well as personnel of the Engineering Services. –ONA