Energy, water expo begins tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Oman Energy and Water Exhibition and Conference 2019 will begin on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three-day exhibition is being organised by the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (Diam), in cooperation with the Ministry of Oil and Gas and Oman Expo Company. The opening ceremony of the event will be held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary General for Cabinet Affairs. The conference will touch upon topics relating to the status and future of energy and water in the Sultanate and the strategies of enhancing their efficiency in generating energy and water production. It will also discuss means of raising awareness and guidance in the field of rational consumption of water and energy. — ONA

