Energy, mining labs review proposed projects and solutions

MUSCAT: Energy and mining labs are being held for the third consecutive week at the Oman Oil and Gas Institute, which is organised by the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the Public Authority for Mining (PAM).

The labs are part of the Sultanate’s plan to promote economic diversification, and will continue till April 26. The participants are governmental and private stakeholders, a group of academics, experts and civil society representatives.

During the first week, participants in the labs developed visions of the challenges being faced by the two sectors through problem solving discussions. They have also identified existing projects that can be developed, and explored ways to maximise their benefits through the strategic direction of labs, in addition to discussing new ideas and projects.

The second week’s discussions focused on the classification of projects and initiatives according to their priority, in addition to testing the feasibility of the proposed projects and the ideas presented according to the expected impact and readiness for implementation. Projects and priority initiatives and analysing the main causes of the challenges facing the projects were also reviewed. Moreover, the labs have focused on developing and enabling solutions for the sectors.

During the third week, the labs will work on syndicating and reviewing the proposed projects and solutions according to the views presented. The proposed solutions will be taken up in detail through the formulation of the executive programme, the development of performance indicators, the budget evaluation of the project and other requirements, such as the necessary enablers and approval.

During the first and second weeks of the labs, two meetings of the supervisory committees of the energy and mining labs were held, in which the preliminary results of the first and second week of the labs were discussed. The first syndication session will be held at the end of the third week, which will include a number of dignitaries and CEOs of each sector.

It is expected that the labs will produce a range of proposals, projects and initiatives to achieve the strategic directions of the two sectors, which will be followed up with all parties through specific performance indicators, a specific timeline and a central control panel to ensure their implementation and finding ways to overcome the challenges.

The Implementation and Follow-up Unit is responsible for providing support to government agencies to implement their plans and programmes and follow up with their implementation in accordance with a clear governance system and accurate performance indicators.

— ONA

Share on: WhatsApp