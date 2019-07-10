Energy efficiency labels: MOCI to Organize introductory meetings

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the GCC Standardization Organization, is to organize an introductory meeting on the mechanism of applying energy efficiency labels for air conditioners. The first meeting will be held on Sunday, 14/7/2019 at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Muscat. The second meeting will be on Tuesday, 16/7/2019 at the branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Suhar. The third meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17/7/2019 at the branch of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Salalah.

The meeting will be attended by manufacturers, importers and distributors of air conditioners. It will introduce the electronic platform for the issuance of energy efficiency labels for air conditioners and the electronic platform for the appointment of the conformity assessment bodies, as well as the types of air conditioners to which the label is applied and its objectives. The meeting will also discuss the requirements and steps for obtaining the energy efficiency label for air conditioners according to the Omani Gulf standard for energy efficiency and minimum energy efficiency requirements for air conditioners (GSO 2530/2016), in addition to the mechanisms of label application.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has started the electronic system for the issuance of energy efficiency labels for air conditioners during the past period. A number of energy efficiency labels were issued to a number of companies applying for the label. The mandatory application of the energy efficiency label will begin on 25/7/2019, and the Ministry invites the concerned institutions and companies to attend the introductory meetings before the end of the specified period.