Energy audit to cover 100 govt buildings and entities in 2019

The Authority for Electricity Regulation Oman (AER) has announced the appointment of Danish Energy Management (DEM) and Energy Services Company (EMS) to assist in establishing a working model and roll-out programme for Energy Services Companies (ESCOs) to carry out Auditing and Retrofitting for Government Buildings falling under the Cost Reflective Tariff (CRT).

The objective of this programme is to achieve long-term reduction of energy consumption and operational costs in these high electricity consuming Government buildings and related services.

Qais bin Saud al Zakwani (pictured), Executive Director and Member, said: “We are delighted to appoint Danish Energy Management which brings along a wealth of experience and expertise in the energy efficiency field and have vast experiences in delivering technical assistance and capacity development services worldwide. This audit falls within the ‘Yaseer’ initiative recently launched by the Authority for energy efficiency. The aim of the auditing and retrofitting programme is to enable Government institutions to achieve sustained reductions in their overall energy consumption by utilising the innovative solutions provided by specialised energy services companies. ESCOs have long served government markets internationally as they work to ensure improved building performance, access to expertise, installation of new more efficient equipment and training of building staff with little to no upfront costs; and with the inherent risks being managed by the ESCOs.”

The programme will be executed over multiple phases with the first phase of the roll-out starting in 2019 and is expected to cover in the range of 50 -100 Government entities/buildings contracting with international ESCOs. These international ESCOs will also be required to enhance the capabilities of Omani Certified Energy Auditors ‘CEA’/SMEs to undertake the work and promote employability through the supply of knowledge and skills to match current and future demand in the market.

He added; ‘the programme is expected to cover up to 70 per cent of government buildings falling under CRT over the coming 5 years. Establishing local competencies is an important pillar of this initiative’

It is worth mentioning that ESCOs have long served markets internationally by providing improved building performance, access to expertise, and installation of new more efficient equipment and training of building staff with little to no upfront costs; with inherent risks being managed by the ESCOs. The comprehensive building retrofits that ESCOs can perform will allow for simultaneous targeting of multiple building systems, including the building envelope, lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).