Emergency drill at Muscat International Airport today

Muscat, March 26 – Oman Airports Management Company said that there will be an emergency drill at the Muscat International Airport on Wednesday between 10 am and 1 pm. The three-hour exercise will be done in cooperation with various security, health and aviation agencies. In a statement on twitter, the company said: “Oman Airports will carry out an emergency exercise at Muscat International Airport in co-operation with the Royal Oman Police (Directorate General of Operation, Directorate General of Airports security), Ministry of Defence (Royal Airforce of Oman and the field medical Regiment), Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance, Public Authority for Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health, Oman Air, Oman Aviation Services and Swissport. Please note that movement of emergency vehicles to and from the airport will increase during this period. All precautionary measures have been taken to keep the impact of the drill in neighbouring areas down to a minimum,” the statement said.

