Embassy warning over Paris protests

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s Embassy in France has issued an alert to citizens in Paris following protests in the city over fuel prices. “In light of the developments in the Champs-Elysées and surrounding areas, the embassy urges the citizens, residents and Omani students to avoid going to this area and be cautious.” The embassy has asked citizens to call 0630685911 in case of an emergency. The price of diesel, the most commonly used fuel in French cars, has risen by 23 per cent in the past 12 months. Thousands of people are said to have gathered to protest the price-rise.

