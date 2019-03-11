Local 

Embassy marks quake anniversary

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Japanese Embassy in Muscat marked the eighth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake on Monday. The national flag was flown at half-must at the embassy premises and at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan. Embassy’s officials observed a silent prayer at 2:46 pm, the time of the earthquake. The earthquake, which was the strongest ever recorded in Japan, occurred on March 11, 2011 at 2:46 pm. The quake and the enormous tsunami claimed the lives of 19,630 people with 2,569 still missing.

