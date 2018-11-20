Embassies mark National Day

Najeeb bin Yahya al Balushi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Qatar hosted a reception at the Ritz-Carlton, Doha hotel on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary. The reception was attended by senior officials of the government of Qatar, senior officers, members of the diplomacy, heads of diplomatic missions, Omani students and citizens residing in Qatar.

The Embassy of Oman in Bahrain hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary which was attended by ministers, diplomats, Omani students and Bahraini citizens. Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain, who attended the reception, expressed his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos wishing him good health and long life and the Omani people more progress and prosperity. He confirmed that the fraternal and cooperation relations binding Oman and Bahrain are based on strong foundations.

The Sultanate’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel. The reception was attended by Shaikh Suroor bin Mohammed al Nahyan, Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. At the beginning of the reception, the national anthem and the UAE’s national anthem were played and an operetta titled ‘Oman and UAE, Fraternity and Loyalty’ was presented. Shaikh Abdullah and the attendees made a tour around the accompanying exhibition and was briefed by the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the UAE about the contents of the exhibition. The exhibition comprised a corner dedicated to highlighting the relations between the Sultanate and the UAE. It showcased pictures of His Majesty the Sultan and the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, founder of the UAE and Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE. — ONA