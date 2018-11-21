Local National Day 48 Embassies celebrate National Day 21/11/2018 Oman Observer Manila: The Sultanate’s embassy in the Philippines hosted 48th National Day reception at the Shangri-La Manila Hotel in Manila. The reception was attended by Philippines government officials, heads of diplomatic missions, media persons and businessmen. Photos and films depicting the Sultanate’s comprehensive development led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was displayed during the reception. — ONA Tunis: The Sultanate’s embassy in Tunisia hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary in Tunis. The reception was attended by senior Tunisian officials, diplomats, representatives of political parties, writers and intellectuals. BEIRUT: The Sultanate’s embassy in Lebanon hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary in Beirut. TOKYO: The Sultanate’s embassy in Japan hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary at the Palace Hotel Tokyo. Manei bin Said al Kathiri, Chargé d’affaires of the Sultanate’s embassy in Japan, in his speech reviewed the Omani-Japanese relations and shed light on the economic development projects and investor-friendly environment available in the Sultanate. Kentaro Sonoura, Special Adviser to the Japanese Prime Minister, chief guest, spoke on the role played by the Sultanate to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East pointing out to the Sultanate’s importance to Japan in securing energy imports to Japan, securing navigation and aiding international anti-piracy efforts. — ONA SINGAPORE: The Consulate General of the Sultanate in the Republic of Singapore hosted a reception on the occasion of the 48th National Day anniversary. The reception was attended by Singaporean MPs, officials, Omanis in Singapore. On this occasion, the Singapore-based Business Times English-language daily, in cooperation with the Consulate General, published a special issue with several articles talking about tourism in the Sultanate, the role of Muscat International Airport in boosting tourism and national development. — ONA ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related