Electronic voting machines for Shura polls

MUSCAT, JULY 8 – Electronic voting machines will be used for the first time in all the polling stations for the Majlis Ash’shura elections. The electronic voting system, which is called Sawtak or “your voice”, consists of a touch screen, in which the procedures and steps of the election are determined, so that the voter can choose his candidate easily. The under-secretary in the Ministry of Interior and the chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Shura Council Members, signed a contract for the electronic voting system on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry of Interior, the design of the device is suitable for all voters, including the elderly and the disabled. “The Ministry of the Interior is keen to use the latest modern technology in the electoral process, which makes it easier for voters to cast their votes”, the ministry said on Monday. A total of 767 candidates including 43 women will be vying for 86 seats in Majlis Ash’shura, which consists of members who are representing the different wilayats elected by direct vote.