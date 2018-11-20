Electronic booking for ferry travel soon

Muscat: National Ferries Company is planning to launch the electronic booking system for ferry journeys, which will contribute to reducing procedures and save time and effort for passengers to easily complete their bookings. The number of ferry passengers increased by 2.2 per cent in October at 202,590 compared with 198,262 passengers at the same month in 2017. The number of vehicles transported on board ferries by was 51,138 in October compared to 50,916 vehicles at the same period of 2017. The cargo volume reached 10,057 tonne. The company is currently providing services to 7 local ports through the operation of 69 weekly journeys. It is looking forward to reaching more local ports.

A contract was recently signed for the design and construction of a vehicle loading and unloading bridge from the ferries at the fishing harbour in the Niyabat of Lima, which will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. In the area of social responsibility, the company works on the development of rural areas through the support and sponsorship of many activities and events in ways that benefit the economic and social community. The efforts of National Ferries Company are not confined to boosting the maritime transport system, but have also worked to Omanise the senior maritime positions, attract young Omanis to work as crew, and create new career opportunities for the market, many of whom have become captains of the latest ferry fleet. — ONA

