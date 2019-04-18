Election for OOC chairman to be announced soon

The Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) convened on Thursday an ordinary General Assembly meeting for 2019 at the OOC premises in presence of all the general assembly members.

During the discussions, Shaikh Saif Hilal al Hosni, the acting OOC board chairman said the election period for the new board members of OOC will be in first quarter of 2021. The election for the chairman’s position of the current board will be announced very soon, he said.

Among other major decisions, the draft of revised OOC Statutes was approved by the General Assembly. OOC’s elections regulations and application by School Sports Association for accession to the OOC was accepted by the members and presented for final approval.

The meeting commenced with the speech delivered by Shaikh Saif Hilal al Hosni, acting OOC Board Chairman. He started by expressing hope that the resolutions result in the best interest of sports development in the Sultanate.

“On behalf of myself and my fellow board members, I would also like to express my thanks and gratitude to Shaikh Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair for the outstanding services he has rendered during his tenure as Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee,” Al Hosni said.

“It is only through joint efforts, partnership and cooperation with you all and through the support of the sports associations and supporting committees that we can effectively achieve our desirable objectives. Our today’s meeting comes to complement the efforts that have continued to be made during the past 37 years,” the OOC chief added.

“Last year was full of different sports activities and events. We have carried out considerable work and done our best to raise to the level of the required responsibility through coordination with you to arrive at the objectives, goals and visions that we all share. A remarkable achievement is the establishment of a specialised sports academy within OOC to conduct training courses and programmes benefiting sports associations and organisations and serving as a hub for making sports leaders and other specialists in all administrative and technical fields,” the chairman of OOC said.

“Another milestone was the draft revised OOC Statutes which have also been approved as a result of strenuous effort made over the past period taking into consideration the various activities and the need to move into wider prospects in keeping abreast with the international sports organisations,” Al Hosni added.

Al Hosni concluded by announcing that the endeavors were successful in bringing about an initial format of the OOC Statutes that was reviewed and approved by the board. The revised OOC Statutes were later approved by the General Assembly.

During the meeting, the record of the last Elective General Assembly that has held on March 25, 2018 was approved and reviewed the annual report on the administrative situation and various activities during 2019, including external participations of national teams in GCC and continental tournaments and championship. Also, the members of general assembly approved the financial statements and auditors’ report for last year.

Discussions

Dr Mohammed al Shuaili from Oman Volleyball Association raised a suggestion of having a series of meetings during the year between the OOC and the general secretaries of the related sports associations.

Taha al kishry, OOC Secretary General, responded that there are meetings convened quarterly and as per required. Also, he added that planning and follow up committee is organising meetings with

related associations.

The OOC and members of general assembly meeting accepted the membership of Oman School Sports Association (OSSA) at the OOC. Some of the members commented on the approval of OSSA and they said the association should work closely with the related associations prior joining under OOC.

Oman military sports association representatives forwarded a suggestion of raising number of athletes at the Olympic Games. He mentioned an example that the maximum number of shooters at the Olympic Games is six shooters and he requested from OOC to increase the participants numbers taking into consideration the cost of the extra athletes will be under the related association.

The OOC Secretary General responded that there are certain rules and regulation from the organising committee on the exact numbers of athletes and they have to fulfil these needs. However, they are trying their best to raise the number of athletes.