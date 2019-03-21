Election colours add to Holi fervour in Braj

Mathura/Vrindavan/Agra: The fervour of Holi, festival of colours, reached a feverish pitch on Thursday as election campaigners and leaders of different political parties extended their full support and participation in the celebrations, adding a riot of party colours to the festivities.

In Mathura, cine star and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini joined the Holi celebra-tions. She also met her supporters and enthusiasts at her residence in Vrindavan on Thursday.

In Agra, Ram Shankar Katheria, BJP member of the outgoing Lok Sabha, opened his house for the celebrations, inviting almost everyone through text, WhatsApp messages and letters. Like Malini, Katheria’s candidature too is yet to be announced by the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

In neighbouring Firozabad, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers and leaders organised a get-together, while the Shiv Pal Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party hosted a seperate bash at a different location.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and others from the Yadav family celebrated Holi in their Sefai village in the Eta-wah district.

The temples in Vrindavan were packed to the capacity, some overflowing with devotees as clouds of “gulal” enveloped the noisy groups on the streets. The Bankey Bihari temple, the Radha Raman temple and the ISKCON temple witnessed big celebrations.

Meanwhile, social activist Shravan Kumar Singh noted an alarming rise in noise pollution. — IANS

