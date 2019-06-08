Head stories 

Elected V-P of UN General Assembly

NEW YORK: The Sultanate, among other countries representing geographical groups, has been has been elected as vice-president of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, has been elected president of the United Nations General Assembly. He was elected unopposed on June 4 to serve the one-year term. The election of the president of the 74th session of the General Assembly took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The 74th session of the General Assembly will begin in September.

