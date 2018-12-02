Elders given gifts at Rustaq care home

Muscat, Dec 2 – Members of Knowledge Oman, the leading knowledge-sharing social initiative in the Sultanate, in collaboration with Al Hassan Electrical Company, visited the Social Care House in Rustaq to donate gifts and spend time with the elderly. Samir al Ghafri, Knowledge Oman CSR Team Leader, said, “As part of our commitment to give back to the community, we are continuously engaging our members to collaborate with like-minded organisations to visit, share gifts and spread joy to the various associations that need care in the country. The activity helps our members learn about the values and impact of giving as a personal and professional capacity.”

Hawraa Maqbool, Director of Al Hassan Electrical Company, said: “It has been a privilege to collaborate with Knowledge Oman on organising events that further help develop the local communities and trigger the positive change for the overall betterment of the country.” The initiative was organised to support the elderly, establish the sense of belonging amongst them, also share the happiness and bring back the positive memories and ensure their general well-being. Clothes, food, gifts, and National Day memorabilia were donated by Knowledge Oman as part of its commitment to give it back to the society.

Related