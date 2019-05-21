Local 

Eight seriously injured in bus accident

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – A total of 19 people were injured in a bus accident on Al Amerat Hill on Tuesday. The condition of eight people is reported to be serious. According to a statement by the Royal Oman Police, the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The online statement said that officials from both the ROP and Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident. “Eight persons suffered serious injuries, while others suffered moderate to minor injuries”, the statement added.

You May Also Like

Call for providing safe environment at work sites

Oman Observer Comments Off on Call for providing safe environment at work sites

Flights from Muscat to be affected due to DXB runway closure

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Flights from Muscat to be affected due to DXB runway closure

OABC hosts art exhibition showcasing Omani talent

Oman Observer Comments Off on OABC hosts art exhibition showcasing Omani talent