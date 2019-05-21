Eight seriously injured in bus accident

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – A total of 19 people were injured in a bus accident on Al Amerat Hill on Tuesday. The condition of eight people is reported to be serious. According to a statement by the Royal Oman Police, the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment. The online statement said that officials from both the ROP and Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident. “Eight persons suffered serious injuries, while others suffered moderate to minor injuries”, the statement added.

Related