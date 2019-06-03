Eid to boost domestic tourism

MUSCAT, JUNE 3 – The tourism spots in the Sultanate are all set to receive both domestic and international visitors during the current holiday season, which begins with the Eid al Fitr festival this week. While hotels are expecting a massive influx of tourists, the ministry of tourism is readying its facilities to cater to the needs of travellers. More than 412 hotels are geared up anticipating massive influx of tourists from within the country and abroad with offers of competitive low prices for citizens and residents in addition to sight-seeing facilities.

“There has been cooperation with a number of airlines, hotel facilities and tourist offices to facilitate the visitors”, said Marwan bin Abdul Hakim al Ghassani, Director of Promotions in the Directorate General of Tourism in Dhofar Governorate.

According to him, there are 34 hotels and hotel apartments in addition to Suli camps with 4,115 hotel rooms and 6,312 beds to meet the increase in the tourists’ movement and match their demands. “The most prominent destinations in the governorate where tourists would like to spend their Eid al Fitr holidays were Al Baleed, Samarham, Shasr, Wadi Doka reserve for frankincense trees”, he said.

Other tourist destinations include the grave of Prophet Ayub, Museum of the Land of Frankincense, Taqah Fort, Mirbat Fort and the Cave of Mineef, natural fountains, Al Mughsayl beach, Wadi Darbat and water aqueducts like Gerziz, Sahalnut, Rizzat and Hamran.

The tourists can also enjoy Salalah Gardens Mall, Hawana Beach and Salalah Water Park (or Hawana Aqua Park).

Saud bin Hamad al Alawi, Director of the Department of Tourism in South Al Sharqiyah governorate, said that the governorate remained a major tourist destination throughout the year.

“The governorate has various elements which attract tourists. Its unique weather environments during summer in some sites such as Ras Al Hadd, Al Ashkhara and coastal areas which are also appreciated by the people who come here to enjoy beauty of the nature”, he said.

There are 55 hotel facilities already made available by the end of 2018. These hotel facilities have a total number of 2,078 beds and distinguished services to be enjoyed by the tourists. He said that the tourist spots in the governorate inlcuding forts, castles as well as natural places like beaches, bays, parks and wadis can be visited at any time in the year.

“They are civilisational landmarks. There is huge rush of tourists in all these destinations during holiday in particular”, he said.

In Wilayat Shinas, Humaira beach or Al Qurum Natural Park, in Wilayat Liwa, Harmour beach, Wadi Al Zahimi and Baat fountain are major tourist attractions.

Nasser bin Marhoon al Abdali, Director of Tourism Department in Al Wusta governorate, said that the governorate was known for its long coastal strip comprising a variety of beaches which are different in their nature. There are also beaches surrounded by rocks, especially in Ras Maduraka and Al Shuwair in Wilayat Duqm. He said that there were also beaches which are known for soft sand such as the beaches of Al Jazir, Mahut and Al Khalouf with white sand dunes also known as sugar dunes.

“The thing which distinguishes the beaches of Al Wusta governorate is calmness, pristine nature, cleanliness and biological diversity”, he said. Other than beaches there are also many sites which can be enjoyed during Eid al Fitr holidays.

They include rock garden in Duqm, which is a marvel of geology and is a composition of various types and forms of rocks. Similarly, there is wildlife reserve and wetland reserve which can be visited by tourist.

Musandam with its high mountains to deep sea water, is also known for its long rocky beaches which have beautiful aquamarine. It has islands of various types, forms and sizes.

Mohammed al Dhahawai, director of the tourism in the governorate, said that Musandam’s islands were of various types including rocky beaches and soft white sand beaches such as Bassah beach in Khasab, Hill wa Tabeeb beach and Al Saifa Al Tawila in Bakha, Al Sout, Zughi and Al-Sahma Al-Baydha in the wilayat of Dibba.

Fertility of its oasis are spread all over on top of its mountains, deep inside the wadis making it beautiful park. They include Al Khalidiyah, Al Si, Al Sahaseh, Al Rawdha in Wilayat Khasab.

Among its most prominent tourist attractions are Mount Harim in wilayat Khasab, which has a height of 2,087 metres above sea level. It has fossils of fishes dated back to the estimated geological age of about 250 million years There are many marine and tourist islands located on the Strait of Hormuz.

Zahran bin Mohammed al Nabhani, Director of Tourism in Al Buraimi governorate, said that there were 26 hotel establishments of different standards which have total 954 hotel rooms ready to receive tourists during Eid al Fitr holidays.

He said that tourists can enjoy various elements of Al Buraimi governorate during Eid al Fitr holidays. There are a number tourist places like Midhabba village, Al Khutwa and Al Khadhra. The Al Hilla and Al Khandaq forts also attract tourists to come to Wilayat Buraimi.

The director of tourism of South Al Bathina governorate said that there were 16 different types and levels of hotel establishments which have a total 427 rooms.

The governorate is known for many tourist attractions. On the first day tourists can visit famous Barka fort, Beit Al Naman, Sawadi and Daymaniyat beach.

