Eid is all about meeting friends and catching up with relatives

Muscat, June 16 –

Even as all governorates of Oman are in a celebration mood, bringing in the spirit of Eid, everyone agrees the best part of Eid is meeting up with family members and friends in their hometown.

Children have been collecting Eidiya, wearing new clothes and are in time to shop in Ayoud, which are open markets that sell candies, toys and other goodies.

For Dr Hamed al Sinawi, the Eid prayers brought in joy as people gathered in the open area of a wadi to conduct the morning prayers.

Food is another speciality during the Eid. Breakfast varies from Arsiya to Harees. “For us, it has been Arsiya with sauce made from dates and raisins. The calorie-conscious ones go for ‘Turshe’,” said Dr Hamed.

Turshe is a tamarind, tomato and sugar-based thick sauce.

“The young boys are thrilled to dress up grown-ups. Youth have various activities. They come on horses on the first day of Eid. On the third day (Sunday,) they will have a horse race in Ibra. It is nice to see they are keeping up the traditions,” he said.

For Talal Shahri, this Eid has been an exceptional one in Salalah because the Governorate of Dhofar has recovered quickly after cyclone Mekunu strike.

“It is almost as if nothing has taken place. It is all because of the quick action by the government and response by companies and citizens. To top it all, Salalah is experiencing early Khareef. The weather is beautiful, there are waterfalls and springs are flowing to welcome the visitors,” said Talal.

“We had light rain on our way to the morning prayers. Most of the roads are alright to drive, thanks to the quick action by the authorities. Salalah is back in action.”

He dwelt on Eid cuisines at different places. In Muscat, Arsiya is served on the first day of Eid, shuwa on the second day and Mishkak on the third.

“The cuisine varies because some families tend to prefer to cook the shuwa for more than a day, thus having it on the third day. So, they would have Mishkak on the second day of Eid.

“In Salalah, we have Asseda for breakfast on the first day right after the prayers. This is taken with ghee. Throughout the Eid, there is a local dish called Majeen, which is camel or cow meat cooked in its own fat.”

Falaj Bani Rabiya in the Wilayat Khabourah North Batinah the second day was enjoying Eid feast with Mishkak. Shuwa continues to be cooked in the barbecue pit.

Abdullah Rubai said, “My sons are thrilled with what they have witnessed on the second day of Eid late afternoon — a spectacular horse riding show with thorough-bred Arabian horses decked up in silver. The horse riders were on traditional Omani saddles and in traditional attire. One would think it is difficult, but even their mussars did not move an inch. Everything went smooth.”

