Eid celebrated with pomp, religious piety

MUSCAT, JUNE 15 –

Citizens and expatriates in Oman celebrated the first day of Eid al Fitr on Friday with gaiety and pomp, after 29 days of day-long fasting and self-restraint.

Mosques and Eid garhs were resonating with ‘Thakbeer’ which proclaim ‘Allahu Akbar’, meaning Allah is Great since early morning as believers attended the Eid al Fitr prayers in utmost discipline and spirits of submitting to Almighty Allah. Eid prayers were held across the country led by scholars and imams.

Children, clad in their best, rejoiced as they moved from one house to another wishing Eid Mubarak and exchanging eidiya (gifts).

“Prayers were held from 6 am at mosques and open grounds in the country”, said an official at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

Each mosque had its own prayer timings depending upon the convenience of the people. People embraced one another as part of the rituals of the day after the prayers, wishing Eid Mubarak to everyone irrespective of their social stature or designation.

“Eid al Fitr is the proclamation and reiteration that every human being is equal in front of Almighty Allah and humanity needs to remain united for the good of the universe”, the imam of Mosque Al Falah reminded the believers. “And it (Eid al Fitr) is the message of obedience to Almighty Allah and of love, sharing and caring among people of various origins and colour and creed,” he added.