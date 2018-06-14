Eid Al Fitr on Friday in Oman
Muscat: Ramadhan ended on Thursday evening after the sighting of the crescent moon in the Sultanate’s sky setting the stage for the Eid al Fitr celebrations on Friday.
The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs committee has confirmed sighting of the moon. Friday will be first day of Shawwal. People across the Sultanate will celebrate the biggest day of the year in their own traditional style.
Special Eid prayers will be held on Friday across the Sultanate at various mosques as well as Eid Garhs (mass congregation at open grounds) led by scholars and other imams.