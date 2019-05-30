Head stories 

Eid al Fitr likely on June 5

Oman Observer

The astronomical calculations made by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs indicate that there is a possibility for sighting the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal 1440AH on Tuesday if the skies are clear. Accordingly, Wednesday will probably be the first day of Eid al Fitr.
“According to the calculations, the moon will be in conjunction phase at 2:02 pm on Monday local time of the Sultanate.
On Tuesday, 29 Ramadhan 1440H ( June 4 ), the moon will descend at 7:50, which means that the moon will descend after sunset about an hour and four minutes,” said Ibrahim bin Yahya al Maamari from the ministry.

