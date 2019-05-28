Eid al Fitr holidays from June 4

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the blessed Eid al Fitr 1440 AH, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Chairman of the Civil Service Council, on Tuesday issued a decision stating that Eid al Fitr holiday for employees in the ministries, public authorities and other departments of the state administrative apparatus will start from Tuesday (June 4) till 3 Shawwal, which may fall on Friday or Saturday, corresponding to June 7 or 8, in light of the authorities’ decision in respect of moonsighting of Shawwal 1440 AH. Work will resume on Sunday (June 9).

The minister extended his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness, and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty for many years to come and the Omani people, and our dear country further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership, and all Muslims blessings and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, issued a decision stating that Eid al Fitr holiday for the private sector companies and establishments will start from June 4 till Thursday June 6. The decision allows employers and employees to agree on work arrangements during the holiday if the necessity arises. All employees in the private sector extended their greetings to His Majesty the Sultan on this blessed occasion, praying to the Almighty to protect His Majesty, grant him good health, happiness and long life and for the return of this and similar occasions on His Majesty, the Omani people and all Muslims with blessings and welfare. — ONA