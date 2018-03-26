Egyptians vote in presidential polls

Egyptians on Monday began three days of voting in presidential elections, which incumbent AbdelFattah el Sisi is almost certain to win. Sisi’s sole challenger is Moussa Mostafa, a little-known politician, who has already supported Sisi’s bid for a second term in office. By afternoon, television stations reported a strong showing of voters at some polling stations in Cairo and several other regions of Egypt. “I voted for Sisi. He is our beloved leader,” said a female voter outside a polling booth in the central Cairo quarter of Garden City. “He does his best in order to make this country prosperous and secure,” the woman said after voting.

