Egyptian President receives Sayyid Asaad

Sharm el Sheikh: President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt received in his office today Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan prior to the 1st Arab European Summit, which will commence its deliberations in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt later today.

During the meeting, Sayyid Asaad conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said along with his best wishes of permanent health and happiness to President el Sisi, and the brotherly Egyptian people further progress and growth.

On his turn, the Egyptian President asked Sayyid Asaad to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health, wellbeing a long life to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and welfare under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

During the meeting, strong historic relations and avenues of the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, in addition to discussing several regional and international situations. Issues of common concern were also discussed.

The meeting was attended from the Omani sider by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, Dr Fuad bin Jaafar al Sagwani, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office and Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Advisor at Sayyid Asaad’s Office whilst it was attended from the Egyptian side by Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maj Gen Abbas Kamel, Chief of General Intelligence and senior Egyptian officials. –ONA