Egyptian President receives Alawi

SHARM EL SHEIKH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi on Monday received Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs in the presence of Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The minister responsible for foreign defence conveyed the greetings appreciations of His Majesty and his keenness on coordination and consultation between the two countries with regard to various regional issues and matters of mutual concern.

The Egyptian President asked the minister responsible for foreign affairs to convey his greetings and appreciations to His Majesty affirming the keenness of Egypt on fostering cooperation with the Sultanate in various fields of concern to both peoples.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly nations and reviewed regional and international situation. — ONA