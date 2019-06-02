Egypt organizes “longest” Iftar table, seeks Guinness world record

Egypt on Saturday sought to break a Guinness world record by organizing what it says would be the world’s longest Iftar (fast-breaking) banquet during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The 3,100-meter Iftar table was set up in the country’s new administrative capital, which is being built east of Cairo.

An estimated 7,000 people from all walks of life attended the banquet, according to organizers.

Ahmed Mekaled, a representative from the Guinness World Records who was present at the event told dpa the verification process is underway to recognize the table as the world’s longest.

Muslims around the world started on May 6 to observe the fasting month of Ramadan, during which they have to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.

Devout Muslims also mark the holy month by intense worship,performing special nightly prayers and reading Islam’s holy book, the Koran.

On May 15, Egypt opened a suspension bridge over the Nile, which was officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s widest suspension bridge.

The Rod al-Farag bridge has six traffic lanes in each direction and measures 67.3 meters across.

Egypt’s new administrative capital project was launched in 2015 by President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi. Located 45 kilometres east of Cairo, it spans 170,000 acres. The as yet unnamed new capital is aimed at being a new base for the government instead of the overcrowded old capital Cairo. Currently more than 9 million people live in Cairo, according to official figures. — DPA

