Egypt hails HM’s role in solving regional issues

MUSCAT: Sameh Shoukri, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Egypt, praised the efforts of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in solving many regional and international issues. He described the role of the Sultanate as “positive and influential”. In an interview with the Oman News Agency (ONA), he said that the Omani-Egyptian relations are “brotherly, historical and well-established” that reflect the vision of His Majesty and President Abdel Fattah al Sisi of Egypt, pointing out that His Majesty’s wisdom has contributed in enhancing Arab solidarity through understanding and dialogue. He said that his country appreciates the position taken by the Sultanate on various issues, and its positive role on Arab issues, and that Egypt and the Sultanate have a common vision in this regard.

Referring to the recent meeting between His Majesty the Sultan and President al Sisi, the Egyptian minister said that the meeting was aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries and for exploring new opportunities in many fields to benefit both sides. He said the joint cooperation in the areas of ports and economic zones, industrial and maritime navigation which will be reflected positively on trade cooperation. The minister said in his meeting with Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, they reviewed the challenges facing the region, especially the conflicts that still persist in a number of Arab countries, and the challenges related to combating terrorism in the region in all its forms.

He also stressed that the two sides have a similar vision on how to resolve conflicts and intensify efforts to counter terrorism and work towards stability, and added that they also discussed the role played by the Arab League in enhancing Arab solidarity aimed at finding common ground for formulating stable political, cultural and economic positions. In response to a question on Syria’s return to the Arab League, he said that his country “has no conditions for the return of Syria,” and that Cairo and Damascus have strong relations.

He added: “I have worked over the past years to call for containing the crisis and spare Syria and its people from the scourge of war and destruction and the risks associated with terrorist organisations in Syria. We also called for the unity and sovereignty of Syria.” Commenting on the ‘deal of the century,’ Shoukri said that the deal “has not yet been announced for Egypt to take a stand,” stressing that his country supports for restoration of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. The solution should be within the framework of international resolutions of the UN Security Council. He also stressed the importance of consensus among the parties to the conflict as this will bring peace to the region. — ONA