eGov Award winners to be announced next week

The Information Technology Authority (ITA) is to hold the awards ceremony of the 6th Round of Sultan Qaboos Award for excellence in eGovernment 2018 to announce the winning projects on December 4 at 7pm, in SQU Cultural Center, Grand Hall.

The ceremony will be under the patronage of Darwish Ismail al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs and will be attended by government officials, CEOs and professionals.

With the participation of 64 submitted projects, 47 from government entities, nine from private organizations and eight from SMEs submitted their projects.

Last October, the jury committee met in Muscat for five days and selected the winning projects in each award category.

This year, the awarding ceremony will host Dr Belgacem Haba as guest of honor who is an Algerian Researcher and Scientist in Microelectronics and Internet.

Haba will give a talk under the title of Startups Opportunities in Immerging Technologies, next Tuesday morning at Sultan Qaboos University for students, ICT entrepreneurs and whoever interested in ICT and entrepreneurship.

Dr Haba holds 489 US patents, and over 1400 patents and patent applications worldwide. He is listed among the top 100 most prolific inventors worldwide. In 2017 he opened the Haba Institute in Algeria to help young entrepreneurs. Dr. Haba has authored numerous technical publications, has also participated in many conferences worldwide and was recognized in many occasions. His latest activities include the development of 3D technologies for mobiles and servers alike.