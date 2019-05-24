Efforts underway to ease tension in US-Iran ties: Alawi

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, in an interview has said that Oman is working with various parties to ease the tension between Tehran and Washington.

He said, “The differences between them are not new, but we believe that the parties to the conflict are aware of the danger of slipping over a limit. There is now a possibility for the international community to find means ways to push the parties and regional parties to the negotiating table on mutually satisfactory grounds.”

On the New American Peace Plan, the details of which are expected to be announced soon, he said, “We know that this is not easy. It will face many difficulties and need a lot of preparations and discussions. but there can be solutions. Israel and Palestine are located in one geographical area. They must, therefore, have mutually beneficial partnerships. ”

On the Omani-Israeli relations, the minister said that the relationship is normal in an inter-connected world, and it is rather a diplomatic relationship that may be useful in the efforts of Palestinian brothers to recognize an independent and sovereign state.

Regarding Yemen, the minister said that the problem is – lack of trust – they do not trust each other and confidence is restored to the effort exerted by the United Nations.