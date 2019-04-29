Efforts to enhance GCC role discussed

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General, in his office at the general diwan of the Foreign Ministry on Monday. They discussed the efforts exerted to enhance the GCC march in a manner that achieves the joint objectives and ambitions sought by the GCC leaders for the stability and welfare of the GCC peoples. The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Awadh al Hassan, Acting Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs; Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahaibi, Head of the GCC Department, and Dr Abdullah bin Hamad al Badi, Head of Human Resource Department.

Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, also received Dr Al Zayani in his office. Sayyid Hamoud hailed the major role played by the GCC Secretariat General in enhancing the GCC cooperation march. The meeting reviewed several topics relating to the upcoming meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers, due to be held in the second half of 2019. The meeting also discussed matters of common concern to support ties and cooperation among the states. Also on Monday, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received in his office Dr Al Zayani. They discussed matters of common concern and means of enhancing cooperation in the field of health among the GCC countries. — ONA