Efforts to end Yemen crisis reviewed

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, on Thursday received at his office Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen.

They exchanged views on the efforts being made to end the bloody conflict in Yemen and means of addressing the humanitarian crisis. The meeting also discussed efforts made by the UN envoy to reach an agreement to start negotiations among all Yemeni parties and help them reach a comprehensive political settlement that ensures sovereignty, safety and independence of Yemen, besides its territorial integrity, with emphasis on establishing secure, stable and cordial relations with neighbouring countries.

The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry and the delegation accompanying the UN envoy. — ONA

Related