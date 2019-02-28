Efforts called to enrich tourism sector

MUSCAT: The Majlis Ash’shura on Thursday concluded discussions of the statement of Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, during the 8th regular session of the 4th annual sitting (2018-2019) of the 8th term (2015-2019) under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

The statement included five main themes covering several key aspects namely the planning and development of tourism sector, legislations governing the tourism sector, tourism marketing and promotion, tourism investment, and human resources in the sector.

Over two consecutive days, most remarks of Majlis Ash’shura members focused on the management of the tourism sector. They affirmed that the first supervisor on all aspects of tourism in the Sultanate is the Ministry of Tourism.

They also stressed the need to integrate efforts among various government agencies to enrich the tourism sector, its contribution to the GDP, available and projected job opportunities according to the current five-year plan, as well as Omanisation rates in this sector.

The Majlis members presented remarks on the challenges facing the tourism sector, asking whether the challenges lie in human resources or developing priorities.

They pointed out that the challenge is to manage the resources and not to reduce them, in addition to their demand to re-arrange budgets in the promotion and marketing of the Sultanate and to adopt innovative ways of professional marketing for the Sultanate, as well as focusing on adventure tourism.

The discussions emphasised the importance of utilising tourism components in various governorates of the Sultanate, and developing facilities and services in coordination with the competent authorities.

Further, the Majlis members stressed the need to review the fees imposed on this sector, especially the heritage hotels to encourage citizens to restore the heritage neighbourhoods, and allow people to establish tourism projects in the absence of local and foreign investors.

The Tourism Minister stated that there are caves and neighbourhoods ready for investment and utilisation by citizens and free of charge. Discussions also touched on the positive indicators that could make the private sector able to achieve 88 per cent of the tourism strategy. — ONA

Related