Effect of nutrition on health discussed

MUSCAT: Al Nahdha Hospital’s Clinical Dietary Department organised on Sunday the 1st International Conference on Clinical Nutrition focusing on “the effect of nutrition and gut microbiota on human health”, under the patronage of Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Planning Affairs at Al Shafaq Club.

The two-day conference gathers around 120 medical and paramedical staff, nutritionists, nurses, pharmacists from government and private health institutions in the Sultanate and abroad.

Dr Eman al Hinai, Head of Clinical Dietary Department, pointed out that the conference aims at discussing the latest developments in nutrition and enteric bacteria research, exchanging knowledge with experts from within and outside the Sultanate, besides raising awareness in society about nutrition and health.

She added that conference would come out with several recommendations and guidelines for improving nutrition in the community and for strengthening the current researches in the field.

The conference covers major topics including the gut microbiota and appetite regulation, the effect of nutrition behaviour on human health, obesity, and metabolic syndrome.

It also touched upon a study about the food habit and its impact on health of Omanis.

As part of the conference, an exhibition related to healthy nutrition and products is being conducted.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the MoH Under-Secretary honoured lecturers, organising committee members and sponsors of the event.

