eduTracOman opens today

MUSCAT: The fifth edition of the Higher Education, Training and Career Expo (eduTracOman) will open on Sunday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. The three-day exhibition will be inaugurated by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower. The exhibition, which will be participated by more than 110 local and international higher education institutions, training institutes and higher education services, is a bridge connecting local and international universities from around the world and students wishing to study.

