EduTraC opens window to variety of courses

MUSCAT, OCT 28 – The fifth edition of the Higher Education, Training and Career Expo (EduTraC Oman 2018) inaugurated by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre on Sunday. Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, and Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, several officials and delegates from various ministries, embassies, local universities & colleges and professionals from the education sector were present.

AL Bakri said in a press statement after opening EduTraC Oman 2018 that organising this event comes at a suitable time for the Sultanate and the region in light of the changes and needs of the labour market, and the challenges of the fourth Industrial Revolution.

He pointed out that the opportunities showcased by universities, colleges and higher training centres in the exhibition enable the students to choose the right course demanded by the labour market.

The three-day exhibition, which is attended by more than 110 local and international higher education institutions, as well as training institutes and higher education service offices, is a bridge that connects international and local universities from all over the world and students interested in studying.

The Expo since its inception in 2014, has grown to bridge the gap between International higher education institutions and students in Oman planning to study abroad.

The Expo welcomes those interested in pursuing their higher education abroad to explore the variety of courses being offered and to meet representatives from Universities, Higher Education Institutions and English Language course providers.

Visitors can meet leading local & international training institutes offering vocational, technical and occupational training programmes.

It will also enable visitors to find suitable job opportunities offered by top public and private organisations operating in different sectors in the Sultanate.

The participating countries are United Kingdom, The United States of America, Australia, Malaysia, Cyprus, Germany, India, Ireland, Jordan, Lebanon, Netherlands, the UAE etc.

EduTraC Oman is organised by Al Nimr Expo and will be open for visitors till October 30 at Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from 10 am to 1 pm & 4 pm to 8 pm.

