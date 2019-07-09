Education Ministry signs pact with private universities

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education signed an agreement on a cooperation programme with the Vice-Chancellors and representatives of private universities, namely Sohar University, Dhofar University, Nizwa University and Al Sharqiyah University on the development of field training for students of educational disciplines. The agreement was signed by Saud bin Salim al Balushi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Planning and Human Resource Development, Chairman of the Committee for the Executive Procedures of Teacher Preparation and Qualification Programmes.

Al Balushi said, ‘‘The ministry has coordinated with the private universities to sign a memorandum of understanding on practical education for students who study educational specialties in the faculties of education in these universities on the grounds that practical education is an integral component in the preparation of the teacher. The component is necessary to prepare the teacher who possesses the necessary skills for excellence in teaching. Therefore, these agreements were signed with these private universities that prepare these teachers after having previously made with Sultan Qaboos University.”

He added that the ministry is closely supervising the field preparation of these students who will be teachers in the future. He added that there are practical education programmes already existing, but this supervision helps to prepare and develop the method of preparation for them, and this comes within the framework approved by the Education Council in 2015 to develop programmes for the preparation and rehabilitation of teachers within the Sultanate, the localisation of these programmes and upgrading the quality. — ONA