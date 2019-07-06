Education ministry signs deals to set up innovation centres

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education has signed two cooperation agreements with Oman Oil and Orpic Group and Jusoor Foundation for financing the establishment of two scientific innovation centres in the governorates of Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi at a cost of RO 1 million. The agreements were signed by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education; Shaikh Ali bin Ahmed al Shamsi who is the Wali of Suhar, Acting Governor of North Al Batinah Governorate and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jusoor Foundation; and Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Hinai, General Manager Corporate Support Services, Orpic.

Dr Fathia bint Khalfan al Sadiyah, Director-General of Education in Al Buraimi, said the signing of the agreements comes within the context of the effective social partnership among the Ministry of Education, Oman Oil, Orpic Group and Jusoor Foundation in a number of educational projects. The establishment of a scientific innovation centre in Al Buraimi Governorate is in line with the ministry’s objectives to instil the culture of scientific innovation in students as well as furnishing them with computer skills, thus preparing them to cope with the developments in the field of technology. The directorate-general of education in Al Buraimi will prepare a plan for operating the centre to serve as a social communication centre.

