Education minister wraps up Qatar visit

Doha: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, concluded her two-day visit to Qatar on Monday. The minister met Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Wahid al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Higher Education of Qatar. They discussed ways for closer cooperation. The minister was briefed on Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School, which enable students to develop their skills in research, design, critical thinking, problem solving and building their creative and competitive capacities. The minister also listened to a brief presentation on Qatar’s curriculum development.

Related